  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Learn To Ride: Everything You Need To Pass Your Motorcycle Test

Learn To Ride: Everything You Need To Pass Your Motorcycle Test (9781844255603)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Learn To Ride: Everything You Need To Pass Your Motorcycle Test (9781844255603)
  • Learn To Ride: Everything You Need To Pass Your Motorcycle Test (9781844255603)
Haynes
US$38.46
Stock Code SKU:
9781844255603
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.95 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

J.H.Haynes & Co. Ltd, Softbound, 352 Pages, H4560, ISBN: 9781844255603 - 20087 Revised Edition

A sister publication to the highly successful "Learn to Drive", this colourful new edition contains everything you need to know to master the skills of motorcycling.

Fully updated with all the new regulations and test details, it takes you from the first stages of Compulsory Basic Training through to passing your theory and practical motorcycle tests. It makes the ideal study aid, combining all the elements of the motorcycle test - including the full list of theory questions - in a single volume.

Clearly written and illustrated, the book contains top-class photography that directly relates the advice given to real-life riding situations on the road.

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Learn To Ride: Everything You Need To Pass Your Motorcycle Test to your wish list.