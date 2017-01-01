  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Legendary John Deere Tractors: A Photographic History

Legendary John Deere Tractors: A Photographic History (9780760332931)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Legendary John Deere Tractors: A Photographic History (9780760332931)
  • Legendary John Deere Tractors: A Photographic History (9780760332931) - back
US$76.96
Stock Code SKU:
9780760332931
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.60 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Andrew Morland, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9780760332931, First Published, 2008 - **Slight tear on front cover on this unread book**

John Deere may have been a bit slow to test the tractor market, not launching a company-branded tractor until 1923, but once the agricultural powerhouse entered the scene with its mighty Model D, it never looked back.

Building a solid reputation with its quality, innovative machines, John Deere quickly became one of the top tractor makers, launching a two-cylinder line that revolutionized both the agricultural and industrial world and won Deere a special place in farmers' hearts.

Legendary John Deere Tractors celebrates the best of the Big Green tractors—highlighting every classic two-cylinder model (the D, GP, A, B, R, and Numbered Series), as well as the groundbreaking New Generation line and the newest tractors coming off company lines.

With nearly 500 photos from world-class photographer Andrew Morland, this book showcases the unmistakable power of Deere tractors with great images of these machines at work and several close-up shots of their greatest technical features.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Legendary John Deere Tractors: A Photographic History to your wish list.