Legendary John Deere Tractors: A Photographic History

Author: Andrew Morland, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9780760332931, First Published, 2008 - **Slight tear on front cover on this unread book**

John Deere may have been a bit slow to test the tractor market, not launching a company-branded tractor until 1923, but once the agricultural powerhouse entered the scene with its mighty Model D, it never looked back.

Building a solid reputation with its quality, innovative machines, John Deere quickly became one of the top tractor makers, launching a two-cylinder line that revolutionized both the agricultural and industrial world and won Deere a special place in farmers' hearts.

Legendary John Deere Tractors celebrates the best of the Big Green tractors—highlighting every classic two-cylinder model (the D, GP, A, B, R, and Numbered Series), as well as the groundbreaking New Generation line and the newest tractors coming off company lines.

With nearly 500 photos from world-class photographer Andrew Morland, this book showcases the unmistakable power of Deere tractors with great images of these machines at work and several close-up shots of their greatest technical features.