LOLA - All the Sports Racing Cars 1978 - 1997

Author: Esa Illoinen & John Starkey, ISBN: 9781787112582, Paperback, published in 2018, 176 pages

The illustrated record of all Lola cars from 1978 to 1997. Acknowledged Lola experts Esa Illoinen and John Starkey pool their knowledge to provide full detail on all the different types of Lola of this period - single-seaters and sports racing cars. A companion volume covers the 1957-1977 models. A Lola T70 owner/racer himself, John Starkey is also the author of the much acclaimed Lola T70 (published by Veloce).