  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

LOLA - All the Sports Racing Cars 1978 - 1997

Image 1

Hover over image to zoom

  • Image 1
Veloce Publishing
US$61.56
Stock Code SKU:
9781787112582
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
1
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Esa Illoinen & John Starkey, ISBN: 9781787112582, Paperback, published in 2018, 176 pages

The illustrated record of all Lola cars from 1978 to 1997. Acknowledged Lola experts Esa Illoinen and John Starkey pool their knowledge to provide full detail on all the different types of Lola of this period - single-seaters and sports racing cars. A companion volume covers the 1957-1977 models. A Lola T70 owner/racer himself, John Starkey is also the author of the much acclaimed Lola T70 (published by Veloce).

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2018 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the LOLA - All the Sports Racing Cars 1978 - 1997 to your wish list.