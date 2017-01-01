  Loading... Please wait...

Lola T70 : The Racing History & Individual Chassis Record- Updated & Revised Edition

Lola T70 : The Racing History & Individual Chassis Record- Updated & Revised Edition (9781874105893)

Veloce Publishing
 Product Description

Author: John Starkey, Hardbound, 176 pages, ISBN: 9781874105893, This Updated Edition Published in 1997 - VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION -

The Lola T70 was the car that Eric Broadley wanted to build for Ford instead of the GT40.

He thought the GT40 too conservative in specification for a state-of-the-art sports/racing car, so he left the corporation to build the T70 under the aegis of his own company Lola.

Immediately successful, the T70 carried John Surtees to the championship in the 1965 Can-Am series. T

he cars were also very successful in group 7 races until the series ended in 1967. Under continuous development until the Mk IIIB coupe of 1969, the T70 achieved major successes in shorter events such as the TT and Martini races.

Today the T70 is a major force in historic racing.

This text presents the complete development and racing history of the Lola T70.

Over a period of four years, John starkey has compiled information and interviewed many past and present owners and drivers on their experience with the T70.

Importantly the book contains the history and specifications of each individual chassis.

