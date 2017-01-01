  Loading... Please wait...

Lola: The Illustrated History 1957 to 1977 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Lola: The Illustrated History 1957 to 1977 (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Authors: John Starkey & Ken Wells, Softbound,192 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111042 -  April 2017 reprint of this very sought after publication !

Lola, a British company, was probably the world's best-known & best-respected builder of racing cars, having built successful cars to compete in most of the world's major racing formulae.

This illustrated history describes all the Lola models - single- seaters and sports racing cars - built between 1957 and 1977, and includes the racing record of individual types together with build numbers.

Most of the 60 plus types built between 1957 and 1977 are illustrated.

A second volume covers cars built after 1977.

