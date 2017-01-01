  Loading... Please wait...

Lost Hot Rods: Remarkable Stories Of How They Were Found

Lost Hot Rods: Remarkable Stories Of How They Were Found

Author: Pat Ganhal, Softbound, 191 Pages, CT487. ISBN: 9781613250853, First Published, 2010

Many legendary rides have been built since hot rods and custom cars burst onto the scene in the years following World War Two.

In the decades that followed, some of these great cars simply faded away without a trace, leaving enthusiasts to wonder whatever happened to them.

Fortunately, author Pat Ganahl has been able to find many of these cars. His vast network of rod-savvy contacts throughout the country, teamed with his relentless investigations, have located and documented some of the most storied of these previously lost cars.

These cars, and the intriguing stories behind them, make Lost Hot Rods the kind of book true enthusiasts cannot put down. While all hot rod and custom car fans dream of finding a once-famous car, Ganahl's efforts showcase many examples where treasures have been found.

From magazine cover cars to groundbreaking customs to championship-level drag cars; all their stories are told here.

