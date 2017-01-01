Lotus 72 1970 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual (Paperback Edition)

Author: Ian Wagstaff, Softbound, 168 Pages, H5847, ISBN:9780857338471 - this edition published in July 2015

With innovative features such as inboard brakes, torsion-bar suspension, side-mounted radiators and wedge profile, the Lotus 72 set new standards in Formula 1 in 1970. It remained active for six years, winning the Drivers' World Championship — in the hands of Jochen Rindt and Emerson Fittipaldi — and three Constructors' titles for Lotus.

This manual sets out the Lotus 72's place in history, profiles the men who drove it and describes in detail, with the aid of numerous photographs and illustrations, including original factory drawings, the construction and development of the car. In addition, the engaging text describes the 72's subsequent career as a highly desirable classic, with details of restoration projects and how the cars are currently maintained.

This in-depth study will rekindle memories for those who watched the cars race in period, and for whom the Lotus 72 was the Grand Prix car, while introducing it to a whole new generation of fans. Whether you have owned the real thing or just a die-cast model, this manual provides a fascinating insight into an iconic racing car.

The Lotus 72 story Lotus Fl history, development and career of the Type 72, its drivers and designers.

Anatomy of the Lotus 72 Details of the car's components and Cosworth DFV engine, and evolution over a six-year period.

The driver's view Reminiscences from Team Lotus drivers, inducing Emerson Fittipaldi.

The engineer's view Mechanics' memories plus details of race preparation and servicing.

Restoration and historic racing Buying and owning a Lotus 72, historic racing and restoration projects.

Individual chassis histories Detailed histories of all nine chassis built, including the private entries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ian Wagstaff began writing race reports in the heady 1970s, becoming press officer at Silverstone towards the end of that decade.

He has been a freelance journalist since 1985, and is a winner of the Guild of Motoring Writers' Pierre Dreyfus and Montagu of Beaulieu awards as well as the American Auto Racing Writers & Broadcasters Association's Book of the Year