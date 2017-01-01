Author: Jeremy Walton, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781902351056 - First Edition, 2003 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

LOTUS ELISE : The Official Story, by Jeremy Walton

Every fascinating stage of the development of the Lotus Elise, Type 111, is explored in this fully comprehensive book. From the car’s conception, production, and all the way through to its marketing, every part of the story is covered in depth. This superb book also has a chapter on the car’s subsequent development for the racetrack, as well as an appendix covering collectables & memorabilia.

Produced with the full co-operation of Lotus Cars, who gave unparalleled access to the company’s archives, as well as their employees, this book contains the reminisces of virtually everyone involved in the concept and design of the Elise.

We are taken through the car’s initial production period, and subsequent development into the Series 2 model of 2001, with every variation of the car described by Jeremy Walton and superbly photographed by Lotus expert William Taylor.

Walton was the only journalist invited to attend the project 111 meetings at Lotus back in 1994 and Jeremy’s close involvement combined with his obvious enthusiasm for the Elise project, is reflected by the openess of all involved, revealing the real stories behind the car.

LOTUS ELISE is a stunning 208 page full colour publication, and its large 12x12 inch, hard cover format contains over 500 drawings and photographs, most previously unseen outside of Lotus.