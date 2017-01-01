Lotus Esprit (Matt Younger and Mike Younger)

Authors: Matt Younger and Mike Younger, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN:9781445669830, First published, June 2017

First launched in 1976, the Lotus Esprit was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and based on a Lotus Europa chassis. The following year, the car made its debut in the Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, where, after a car chase, it metamorphosed into a submarine.

In this comprehensive book, the authors use their first-hand knowledge from twenty years of ownership to cover essential information such as how to buy, own and keep a Lotus Esprit as well as unpublished research and history of the various models, including the original ‘Essex’ turbo models. They describe the development of the new designs for the Esprit in 1987 by Peter Stevens and in 1993 by Peter Thomson. They also explore the story of the Bond film cars, both terrestrial and aquatic, and where they are now.

The book explains how to maintain an Esprit on a budget and also lists the suppliers, businesses and clubs that can help keep an Esprit on the road while also adding a social dimension to ownership.

Packed with original illustrations, this book is a must-have guide to one of the Lotus company’s most famous models.