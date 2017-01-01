Luftwaffe Aircraft: Paintings by Michael Turner

Paintings by Michael Turner, Commentary by Frank Mason, Hardbound, 159 Pages, ISBN: 9780600351542, First Edition, 1986 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

LUFTWAFFE AIRCRAFT

Famous aircraft, some simply workmanlike, some verging on the bizarre, many of them advanced in their technical aspects, are the heart of this book. In his aviation paintings, Michael Turner brings together technical accuracy with a keen observation of mood and situation, and in Luftwaffe

Aircraft his work is complemented by an informed and sympathetic commentary by leading aviation historian Frank Mason.

The background is traced through some of the outstanding machines of the first German Air Force, and the bulk of the book is devoted to the aircraft which served through a momentous period in the 1930s and 1940s.

In terms of the number of basic designs the German industry was not as prolific as its British and American counterparts, but variants and derivatives of some of the stalwart types served the Luftwaffe for many years. Their characteristics are described and some of the exploits of the men who flew them are recalled in paintings and evocative sketches.

This unique book brings together a new collection of original artwork — most of the paintings are published for the first time in Luftwaffe Aircraft — and an enlightened text to fascinate historical aircraft enthusiasts.