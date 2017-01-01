Magic Moments of Motorsport - Bathurst 1982 - James Hardie 1000 DVD

ISBN - 9340601001800 Running Time 7 Hours 27 Minutes

In what was their final blast around Mount Panorama, the big-winged and big-wheeled Group C touring cars produced a 1984 James Hardie 1000 of epic proportions.

The action began from the flag-drop when a dramatic start-line pile-up blocked the track and the race had to be restarted.

Pole-sitter George Fury in had set a record lap to take pole position in his Nissan Bluebird Turbo, yet Peter Brock’s Commodore was able to capitalise on the restart and settle into a comfortable lead.

Allan Grice’s Roadways Commodore and Dick Johnson’s V8 Falcon proved to be Brock’s main threats and the lingering presence of Allan Moffat in the ‘giant-killer’ rotary Mazda RX-7 was also a challenge not to be dismissed.

In the end it was the professionalism and experience of the factory Holden Dealer Team that shone through, Brock and co-driver Larry Perkins sealing an historic 1-2 form finish result clear of team mates John Harvey/David Parsons.

For the first time Chevron is releasing this popular race in full with the entire race day telecast included.

Relive this great era of Australian motor racing when the ‘big bangers’ took to the Mountain for the very last time.