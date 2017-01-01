Magic Moments of Motorsport - Legendary Lakeside DVD

Chevron Marketing, CODE: 9340601001923, BHE7693 - PAL Format - 150 minutes

FOR years the Lakeside circuit in Queensland has turned on top-level motorsport action and on this latest release of Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport we celebrate some of the great Australian Touring Car Championship racing the track has turned on over the years.

We have three great ATCC rounds from the 7 Sport archives on this special new release, the first from June 1985 as BMW hero Jim Richards tackles the likes of Dick Johnson’s Mustang and the Mobil Holden Dealer Team Commodores of Peter Brock and Larry Perkins in the eighth round of that year’s championship.

Held over 35 fast and furious laps of the sweeping 2.4-kilometre layout, this race came in the first season of international Group A touring car regulations in Australia with an entry list for this particular race featuring BMW, Ford, Holden, Volvo, Alfa Romeo, Toyota, Mazda and Mitsubishi.

Then we skip forward to the third round of the 1987 championship in April of that year where local hero Dick Johnson stars early as his turbo Sierra carves up his home track in a short-lived charge to the front. The nimble BMW M3s are left to battle Glenn Seton’s Nissan Skyline as the V8-powered Commodores of Peter Brock, Larry Perkins and Allan Grice try to keep up in a 60-lap slog around the classic Lakeside layout.

Finally we move to the eighth round of the 1991 championship, in fact the second round hosted that season at Lakeside. While the Nissan GT-Rs of Jim Richards and Mark Skaife may have claimed the April round, the BMW M3 duo of Tony Longhurst and Alan Jones reversed the tide when the July round rolled around and their little German thoroughbreds more than proved a match for the might and power of the feared ‘Godzilla’ four-wheel-drive beasts in this 50-minute timed race.

There’s no doubt these three classic races from the Group A era are ones to have in the collection, a reminder of some of the best battles ever seen at one of the best racing circuits in Australian motorsport’s history.