Maserati The Family Silver (2 Volumes in Slipcase)

Author: Nigel Trow, ISBN: 9781873655657, 2 Volumes in Slipcase, Hardback, 872 pages, Published in 2017

The Book

The first ever truly authoritative history of one of the most iconic names in motoring, Maserati, the Family Silver is the result of fifteen years of painstaking research by leading automotive historian Nigel Trow and documents the story of Maserati from 1881 to 2014.

Maserati, more than a marque...

Compelling in style and definitive in detail Maserati, the Family Silver sets out the spellbinding story of the Maserati marque, as well as the history of the Maserati and Orsi families whose genius and passion created and sustained the marque over the years.

Not forgotten are the artisans, engineers and drivers whose unique talents helped burnish the Maserati family silver, including such remarkable individuals as Tazio Nuvolari, Giulio Alfieri, Guerino Bertocchi, Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss.

Access all areas

Granted unprecedented access to Maserati archives and family papers, Nigel Trow has also interviewed many of the key players in the Maserati story, unearthing many hitherto unknown facts and debunking many of the myths and legends that have grown up around the marque.

Standard setting

Extending to two volumes, 26 chapters and 872 pages Maserati, the Family Silver includes over 200 colour and black & white photos, illustrations and technical drawings, many previously unpublished.

The book also includes a comprehensive reference index, a register of race results and detailed technical specifications for all of the Trident’s cars and commercial vehicles.