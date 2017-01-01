Maxims and Instructions for The Boiler Room: Useful to Engineers, Firemen & Mechanics - 1902 Edition

Author: N. Hawkins, Hardbound, 331 Pages, ASIN: B0006DITCM , First Published, 1902 - ** IN EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR A 115 YEAR OLD PUBLICATION**

The chief apology for the preparation and issue of these Maxims and Instructions, for the use of Steam. risers, Engineers and Firemen, is the more than kind reception of Calculations.

But there are other reasons. There is the wholesome desire to benefit the class, with whom, in one way and another, the author has been associated nearly two score years.

The plan followed in this work will be the same as that so generally approved in Calculations; the completed volume will be a work of reference and instruction, upon those works set forth in the title page. 4.9 work of reference the work will be especially helpful through combined Index and Definition Tables to be inserted at the close of the book. By the use of these the meaning of every machine, material and performance of the boiler room can be easily found and the "points" of instruction made use of.

This work being issued in parts, now in manuscript, and capable of change or enlargement, the editor will be thankful for helpful suggestions from his professional brethren, before it is put into permanent book form.