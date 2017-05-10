  Loading... Please wait...

Mazda MX-5 1.8 litre, 2.0 litre 2005 - 2015 Workshop Manual

Mazda MX-5 (Oct 05 - July 15) 55 to 15 Haynes Repair Manual

Haynes
US$51.55
Stock Code SKU:
9781785213687
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
1
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
 Product Description

Complete coverage for your Mazda MX-5 Oct 2005 - July 2015

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

What's covered: 

MX-5 Convertible (soft top) & Roadster Coupe (folding hard top) 'Mk 3'(NC Series)
Petrol:
1.8 litre (1798cc)
2.0 litre (1999cc)

Exclusions: 

Does NOT cover models with automatic transmission, equipment specific to limited editions or dealer-installed modifications
Does NOT cover ‘Mk 4’ (ND Series) introduced August 2015

More Details

Part number: 
6368
Dimensions: 
270x210
# of pages: 
288
ISBN-13: 
9781785213687
ISBN-10: 
1785213687
UPC: 
699414012527
Publication date: 
Wednesday, 10 May, 2017
Language: 
English

