Mazda MX-5 1.8 litre, 2.0 litre 2005 - 2015 Workshop Manual

Complete coverage for your Mazda MX-5 Oct 2005 - July 2015
Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.
MX-5 Convertible (soft top) & Roadster Coupe (folding hard top) 'Mk 3'(NC Series)
Petrol:
1.8 litre (1798cc)
2.0 litre (1999cc)
Does NOT cover models with automatic transmission, equipment specific to limited editions or dealer-installed modifications
Does NOT cover ‘Mk 4’ (ND Series) introduced August 2015
