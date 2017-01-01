Mazda MX-5 Maintenance and Upgrades Manual

Author: Rob Hawkins, ISBN: 9781785002823, Hardback, 158 pages, Colour images, Published in 2017

Based on real-life experience and written by expert authors, the books in the Maintenance and Upgrades Manual series from Crowood will help owners develop the workshop skills needed for the maintenance and repair of their cars, and give guidance on possibilities for improvements and upgrades to performance.

With step-by-step instructions and safety information throughout, this book is a valuable technical resource for owners of Mk1 and Mk2 Mazda MX-5s. Illustrated with over 700 photographs, the book covers:

Tools and safety

Routine weekly and twice-yearly checks, plus preparing for the MOT test

Engine maintenance and tuning

Gearbox and differential - service information on renewing the oils and changing the clutch

Brake maintenance and upgrades

Better handling - uprating the suspension bushes and changing the springs and dampers

Bodywork and hood maintenance

Interior - soundproofing, fitting a roll cage and much more, all covered in depth

Projects - what else can you do with an MX-5? Removing the bodyshell, making a kit car and converting to electric power

Motoring journalist Rob Hawkins has worked on MX-5s since the mid-1990s and has owned a Mk2 since 2012, which he has extensively maintained, repaired and modified. He has also worked with several MX-5 specialists to help research and produce this book. This is his third workshop book for Crowood.