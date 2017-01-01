  Loading... Please wait...

Mazda MX-5 Maintenance and Upgrades Manual

Mazda MX-5 Maintenance and Upgrades Manual

 Product Description

Author: Rob Hawkins, ISBN: 9781785002823, Hardback, 158 pages, Colour images, Published in 2017

Based on real-life experience and written by expert authors, the books in the Maintenance and Upgrades Manual series from Crowood will help owners develop the workshop skills needed for the maintenance and repair of their cars, and give guidance on possibilities for improvements and upgrades to performance.

With step-by-step instructions and safety information throughout, this book is a valuable technical resource for owners of Mk1 and Mk2 Mazda MX-5s. Illustrated with over 700 photographs, the book covers:

  • Tools and safety
  • Routine weekly and twice-yearly checks, plus preparing for the MOT test
  • Engine maintenance and tuning
  • Gearbox and differential - service information on renewing the oils and changing the clutch
  • Brake maintenance and upgrades
  • Better handling - uprating the suspension bushes and changing the springs and dampers
  • Bodywork and hood maintenance
  • Interior - soundproofing, fitting a roll cage and much more, all covered in depth
  • Projects - what else can you do with an MX-5? Removing the bodyshell, making a kit car and converting to electric power

Motoring journalist Rob Hawkins has worked on MX-5s since the mid-1990s and has owned a Mk2 since 2012, which he has extensively maintained, repaired and modified. He has also worked with several MX-5 specialists to help research and produce this book. This is his third workshop book for Crowood.

