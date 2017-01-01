Mazda MX-5 Maintenance and Upgrades Manual

Author: Rob Hawkins, ISBN: 9781785002823, Hardback, 158 pages, Colour images, Published in 2017
Based on real-life experience and written by expert authors, the books in the Maintenance and Upgrades Manual series from Crowood will help owners develop the workshop skills needed for the maintenance and repair of their cars, and give guidance on possibilities for improvements and upgrades to performance.
With step-by-step instructions and safety information throughout, this book is a valuable technical resource for owners of Mk1 and Mk2 Mazda MX-5s. Illustrated with over 700 photographs, the book covers:
Motoring journalist Rob Hawkins has worked on MX-5s since the mid-1990s and has owned a Mk2 since 2012, which he has extensively maintained, repaired and modified. He has also worked with several MX-5 specialists to help research and produce this book. This is his third workshop book for Crowood.
All prices are in USD.