  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Mazda RX-8 All Models 2003 to 2012: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Mazda RX-8 All Models 2003 to 2012: The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781845848675) - front

Hover over image to zoom

  • Mazda RX-8 All Models 2003 to 2012: The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781845848675) - front
  • Mazda RX-8 All Models 2003 to 2012: The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781845848675)
Veloce Publishing
US$30.79
Stock Code SKU:
9781845848675
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.25 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author (Marque Expert) Julian Parish, Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9781845848675, First Edition, 2016

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side.

Benefit from Julian Parish's years of RX-8 experience, learn how to spot a bad Mazda RX-8 quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional.

Get the right Mazda RX-8 at the right price!

Packed with good advice - from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the RX-8 community, to whether an RX-8 will suit you and your lifestyle - this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing,
assessing and buying the RX-8 of your dreams.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2016 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Mazda RX-8 All Models 2003 to 2012: The Essential Buyer's Guide to your wish list.