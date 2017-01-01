  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet 1978 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual

McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet 1978 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual (9781785210549) (view)

Hover over image to zoom

  • McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet 1978 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual (9781785210549) (view)
  • McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet 1978 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual (9781785210549) (view)
Haynes
US$30.76
Stock Code SKU:
9781785210549
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Steve Davies, Hardbound, H6054, ISBN: 9781785210549, First Published, March 2017

The US-designed and built McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet is one of the most important Fourth Generation fighters in the world. Its twin-engine, twin-tails (canted outwards), and leading edge root extensions make it one of the most recognizable fighters in operation.

The latest version is the enlarged Super Hornet. It was controversial in being chosen as the replacement for the much loved F-14 Tomcat, but the truth is that it is a potent and fearsome fighter that boasts one of the most capable radars in service and a weapons loadout that takes full advantage of it. The Super Hornet currently performs the bulk of the Western world's airstrikes on the nefarious terrorist group 'ISIS' in Iraq and Syria.

Developed initially by Northrop as the P-530 Cobra in response to the US Air Force's Light Weight Fighter competition (winner: the General Dynamics F-16), the Hornet had a troubled start in life. Designated the YF-17 for the LWF fly-off in 1974, it failed to impress the Air Force.

However, contractor McDonnell Douglas stepped in confident that it could be improved sufficiently to make it a contender for the US Navy's new fighter competition. McAir, as was often the case, were right. Re-designed and re-designated the F/A-18 (fighter/attack), it won the competition and entered service with the US Navy as a carrier-borne, multi-role fighter, marking the beginning of the Hornet's journey from Air Force 'reject' to 'king' of the US Navy's Fleet Defenders

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet 1978 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual to your wish list.