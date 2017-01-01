MCE Ulster Grand Prix 2017 DVD -The Official Review of the World's Fastest Road Race

Code: 5017559130428, 118 minutes PAL, Code 0 - All Regions

The official review of the 2017 MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix. Coming soon, full coverage of a sensational record breaking meeting on the famous Dundrod Circuit.

2017 ULSTER GRAND PRIX: THE FASTEST EVER!

Peter Hickman went into the 2017 MCE insurance Ulster Grand Prix in the form of his life, eyeing new records and looking to add to his growing tally of international road racing wins. He didn't leave disappointed.

Then again, nor did Dean Harrison, Bruce Anstey, Dan Kneen, Ivan Lintin or the thousands of spectators trackside on the epic course.

Although Hickman took three wins and left as 'man of the meeting' it was Dean Harrison who set the fastest lap – 134.610mph - and the prized honour of being able to say he’s the fastest rider at the fastest road race in the world.

Anstey, the ever-popular Kiwi, proved there's still plenty of life in the old dog as he left behind riders decades younger than him to take a well-deserved win in the feature Superbike race.

All-in-all 2016’s Ulster Grand Prix races added up to a phenomenal day's entertainment and you can enjoy it all again with the superb DVD review.

The Official Review is packed with the exhilarating highlights of all the Ulster Grand Prix races, shot from multiple angles as always, and with stunning onbike cameras too.

On your marks, get set, go! for unbeatable road racing thrills in the comfort of your own home!