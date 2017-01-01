Media Blasting & Metal Preparation: A Complete Guide

Author: Matt Joseph, Softbound, 144 Pages, CT-SA313, ISBN: 9781613251652, 1st Edition, 2016

Covers all types of Media - Includes chemical and mechanical stripping - Become an expert in perfect metal preparation -

A key component, often overlooked, in automotive restoration is metal preparation.

In essence, all the best bodywork, primer, and fancy paint won't do you any good if the metal surface it adheres to is not properly prepared. How many times at a classic car show have you seen imperfections in the paint, bubbles coming from underneath, and body filler separating from the metal?

In almost every instance this is the result of poor metal prep during the initial stages of the restoration process.

In Media Blasting Sr Metal Preparation: A Complete Guide, restoration expert and veteran author Matt Joseph gives you all the tools you need to expertly prepare your car, motorcycle, or anything made of metal for the next stages of restoration.

Covered are basic metal considerations such as type and size of metal; intended purpose of cleaning the metal; approaches to cleaning metal through chemical, mechanical abrasive, and media abrasive blasting; mastering these processes for consistent results; small- and large-scale projects; and post-cleaning prep procedures.

In short, anyone who takes shortcuts in the metal-preparation area of restoration is virtually guaranteed disappointment down the road. With this handy guide, Joseph provides all you need to know for successful and long-lasting restoration work.

Matt Joseph has been published in more than 1,800 feature articles, was a contributing editor for magazines such as Skinned Knuckles and Cars & Parts, and has authored two best-selling CarTech books, Automotive Bodywork and Rust Repair as well as Automotive Sheet Metal Forming and Fabrication.

He has hosted two automotive-themed radio talk programs and currently works in TV. He continues to work as an industry consultant, providing services to corporate, financial, and government clients on various aspects