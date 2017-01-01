  Loading... Please wait...

Mercedes-Benz SL R129-Series 1989 to 2001: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Mercedes-Benz SL R129-Series 1989 to 2001: The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781845848989)

Veloce Publishing
Marque Expert: Julian Parish, Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9781845848989,  First Published, 2016

STOP!

Don't buy a Mercedes-Benz R129-series SL without buying this book FIRST!

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side.

Benefit from Julian Parish's years of SL experience, learn how to spot a bad Mercedes R129-series SL quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right Mercedes R129-series SL at the right price!

Packed with good advice - from running costs, through paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the SL community, to whether an R129-series SL will suit you and your lifestyle - this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the R129-series SL of your dreams.

Covers

R129-series 1989 to 2001; all models from SL280 to SL600

