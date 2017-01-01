Mercedes-Benz SL & SLC 107 Series 1971 to 1989 (Veloce Classic reprint Series)

Author: Brian Long, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111301 - September 2017 reprint of 2010 classic

This detailed and beautifully illustrated book covers the Mercedes-Benz 107 series, which ran from 1971 to 1989. Written by a highly regarded motoring historian, with many years' ownership of the type in question, this is THE definitive study of the subject. All major world markets are looked at, along with competition history. Extensive appendices cover engine specifications, chassis numbers, build numbers, and so on.

SYNOPSIS

It’s hard to believe, but the W113-series Mercedes-Benz SL was launched almost 50 years ago. However, its timeless styling has kept it fresh and attractive in the eyes of a new generation of enthusiasts, as well as those returning to the car having owned one when they were still in dealerships.

A combination of superb original design, peerless engineering and build quality simply adds to the desirability of this series of classic German machines, and has ensured that many of these cars can still be seen in regular use today.

Covering the SL’s ever-changing specification, competition record, and its presence in many of the world’s major markets is a huge task, but it’s all presented here in definitive detail, along with stunning contemporary photography, in a volume that will readily grace any reference library shelf or connoisseur’s coffee table.

An earlier book, also published by Veloce, and covering the 107-series SL and SLC, acts as a perfect companion to this title, taking the SL story up to 1989.

FEATURES

Stunning contemporary photography, mostly in colour

Year-by-year coverage of all the road cars

Detailed vehicle profiles for authenticity

Competition exploits covered in detail

World markets reviewed to give a true picture of the cars available

Full co-operation from the factory

Written by a long-term SL/SLC owner, enthusiast and highly-regarded motoring historian Brian Long

Detailed appendices