Messerschmitt Bf109 1935 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual (Paperback Edition)

Authors: Paul Blackah and Malcolm V. Lowe, Softbound, 160 Pages, H5860, ISBN: 9780857338600 - this edition published, May 2016

An insight into owning, flying and maintaining the Luftwaffe's legendary single-seat fighter.

MESSERSCHMITT BF109 INTRODUCTION

The iconic Messerschmitt Bf109 was one of the most famous warplanes of the Second World War era, and is arguably among the greatest combat aircraft of all time. It was one of Germany's principal fighter aircraft during the war, and was a worthy and often deadly opponent to Allied planes. It was a contemporary of the legendary Supermarine Spitfire, and like the Spitfire was one of the few high-performance front-line aircraft of its time to be produced and to fight throughout the war, from start to finish.

REPAIR MANUAL DESCRIPTION

Destined for greatness from its maiden flight, the iconic Messerschmitt Bf109 has become one of the greatest fighter aircraft of all time.

A worthy - and often deadly - opponent of RAF Spitfires and Hurricanes in the Battle of Britain, the Bf109 was one of the few high-performance frontline aircraft of its time to be produced and to fight throughout the Second World War, from start to finish.

This companion volume to the acclaimed Haynes Supermarine Spitfire Manual tells the Messerschmitt Bf109 story, focusing on the Bf109G version.

Fully illustrated with archive photographs and specially commissioned colour images, the Messerschmitt Bf109 Manual includes technical illustrations from Luftwaffe wartime servicing manuals, and coverage of restoration projects in the UK and overseas.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Paul Blackah is co-author of the Haynes Supermarine Spitfire and Avro I Rncaster Manuals. He is best-known for his work with the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial Right and was closely involved in the restoration to flight of the Messerschmitt Bf109G Black 6, the subject of this manual. He lives in Lincolnshire.

Malcolm V. Lowe is an aviation author and historian. He is the author of more than ten aviation titles including North American P-51 Mustang 2009 and Focke-Wulf Fw190: Production Line to Frontline 2003. Malcolm is a regular contributor to the aviation press and lives in Dorset