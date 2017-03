MG Cars 1948 - 1951 Road Tests

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 66 Pages, ASIN: b002l6y49e - **VERY RARE BOOK IN READABLE CONDITION DESPITE GREASE MARKS ON ENDCOVERS**

PAGES / CONTENTS

5 R & T Classic Test No.3 1949 MG - TC MG's Greatest The Classic TC Road & Track Road & Track Road & Track Autocar Oct. 1956

7 Restoring an MG - TC Motor Oct. 1956

9 An Open "14" Autocar Oct. 1956

10 A New MG Sports Tourer Light Car 8th Oct. 1948

11 Time out for Glamour 13th Oct. 1948

12 Modern MG Midget 27th Aug. 1948

14 Oct. 1948

15 Specialised MG for the U.S. Autocar 14th May. 1948

16 The 11 Litre MG Light Car May. 1948

17 Marshall Aid for a Magnette Autocar 21st Jan. 1949

18 A Famous PB Midget Autocar 4th Mar. 1949

20 The TC - MG Light Car Apr. 1949

21 Green-Mantled Autocar 4th Aug. 1950

23 An Austrian PA-TYPE Autocar 1st Dec. 1950

25 Safety Fast Number One Autosport 25th Aug. 1950

27 The TD Series MG Midget Light Car Feb. 1950

28 MG Midget Redesigned Autocar 20th Jan. 1950

32 Road Test MG Midget Series TD Two Seater Autocear it.4,20th Jan. 1950

35 Ulster Hybrids Autosport 4th May. 1951

36 Road Test The TD-TYPE MG Two Seater Motor 22nd Feb. 1950

39 11 Litre Impact Autocar 19th Jan. 1951

41 Road Test 11 Litre MG Saloon Motor 3rd Aug. 1951

44 On the Utah Trail Autocar 17th Aug. 1951

47 British Achievement Autocar 14th Sept. 1951

48 The Utah MG Records Autosport 21st Sept. 1951

49 Road Test the MG TD Midget Mark 11 Autosport 29th Dec. 1950

52 Dr. Tinsley's MG Special Auto spo rt 9th Mar. 1951

54 Six-Cylinder Black Maria Autocar 9th Nov. 1951

56 A Blown "1,100" Autosport 23rd Mar. 1951

58 Road Test MG Y-TYPE 1211 Litre Saloon Motor 12th Sept. 1951

61 New MG for Le Mans Autosport 1st June. 1951

62 Lester - MG Autocar 14th Dec. 1951

64 Two Thousand Miles in a TD MG Autosport 26th Oct. 1951

66 Hot Stuff Ice Box Autocar 31st Aug. 1951