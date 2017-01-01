  Loading... Please wait...

MG Midget & Austin Healey Sprite High-Performance Manual (4th Updated & Enlarged Edition)

MG Midget & Austin Healey Sprite High-Performance Manual

 Product Description

Author: Daniel Stapleton, ISBN: 9781787110014, Paperback, Published in 2017, 200 pages, SpeedPro Series.

Description

Covers all aspects of modifying the MG Midget and Austin Healey Sprite for high performance. Includes engine/driveline, suspension, brakes, and much more. With 400 mainly colour photos and exclusive tuning advice, this is a MUST for any Sprite or Midget owner.

Synopsis

This totally revised, updated and enlarged book is THE complete guide to building a fast MG Midget or Austin-Healey Sprite for road or track. Daniel has been continuously developing his own 'Spridget' for years, and really does know what works and what doesn't when it comes to building a fast Midget or Sprite. Best of all, this book covers every aspect of the car, from the tyre contact patch to the rollover bar, and from radiator back to exhaust tailpipe.
This new edition contains updated information for parts and suppliers, many new photos, and features new material covering aerodynamics, including results from testing the effect of modifications at the MIRA wind tunnel. 
With over 400 mainly colour photos and exclusive tuning advice, this is a MUST for any Sprite or Midget owner.

Additional Information

Midgets and Sprites are highly popular, fun cars, perfect for performance modification.
The only performance tuning book dedicated to the Sprite Midget, now with colour images.
With 400 mainly colour photos and exclusive tuning advice, this is a must for any Sprite or Midget owner

 
 

 

