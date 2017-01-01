MG Odyssey - Ken McKimmie

Author: ken McKimmie. Softbound, 152 Pages, ISBN: 9780646034553 - First Edition, 1991 - **Very rare book in excellent unread condition**

'...a remarkable book, blending adventure with accurate, descriptive passages on the rugged beauty and the awesome ferocity of floods in Outback Australia. It's a nature study, a travelogue, a tribute to man's ingenuity and a story about a wonderful old car.

'Spiced with touches of humour, it's one of the best 'reads' in years.'

— Bill Fox, Community Newspapers.

'A great adventure, terrific story and well told.' — Bob Campbell, Editor, RAC Road Patrol.

`... a story of a project completed by one man, without backup, in terrain and conditions undreamt of by his vehicle's makers ... an honest and absorbing account of adventure and performance.'

— John Goff Patron, MG Car Club of Western Australia.

'An epic tale - I thoroughly enjoyed it.'

—Jan Brasher, Australian correspondent, MG Owners Club.