MG T-Series - The Sports Cars the World Loved First

Author: John Nikas, ISBN: 9781445673486, Paperback, 95 pages, published in 2017

Although not the first sports cars produced by Morris Garages (MG), the MG T-Series set themselves apart, with an impressive radiator flanked by sweeping fenders and sparkling performance. The cars featured an ash-wood body covered in steel, bolted to the chassis and had leaf-spring suspension. In this readable and informative book, the author follows the development of the various MG T-Series models, including the prewar Midgets and the MG TC, TD and TF.



The book covers the technical developments such as the introduction of synchromesh gearing and hydraulic brakes as well as new engines. Due to the post-war popularity of the cars in the United States after American GIs shipped examples back from Britain, modifications were made for US editions. Soon celebrities such as Clark Gable were driving them.



The author also describes the competing interests within the BMC group as other sports cars such as the Triumph TR2 and Austin Healey 100 were also developed. As this book shows, however, whatever the competition, the MG T-Series were always a class apart.