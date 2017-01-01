MG TD 1949 - 1953 Road Tests

Compiled by R.M. Clarke, Softbound, 102 Pages, ISBN: 9780946489015 - Very rare book in good condition !

This is the second in a trilogy of Brooklands titles covering the post war 'T' series Midgets the TC, TD and TFs.

With peace coming to Europe in 1945 the MG management at Abingdon turned once again to sports car production and introduced the TC Midget in October of that year.

It was a time when Britain badly needed revenue from exports so MG headed west and prised open the door to the US market. The result was that one in five of the 10,000 TCs manufactured crossed the Atlantic.

By 1949 the TC was looking dated, most of its design went back to the TA of 1936 and something more sophisticated was needed to take the marque into the fifties.

The TD went into production in November 1949 and its development and progress can be traced through the pages that follow. It was a great success nearly 30,000 were built before the TF came on stream in 1953 and of these over 80% were exported, the majority going to North America.

