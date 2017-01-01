MGA 1955-1982 Collection No.1 Road Tests

Compiled by, R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 72 Pages, ISBN: 9780907073802 - **Rare book in excellent unread condition**

If you are a new Brooklands book reader these few paragraphs hopefully will explain our objectives and clarify why we seem to be retracing our steps with regard to MG.

Our aim is to make available to today's owners of interesting cars the articles that were written about them during their production life. Our early books tended to cover more than one model and MG Cars 1955-1957 and MG Cars 1957-1959 although mostly about MGA contained stories on the ZB then current Magnette.

MG Cars 1959-1962 deals with MGs greatest period of change. Of the 31 articles some 14 cover the 'A' the rest being devoted to the new MGB and Midget plus the Farina Magnette. About 5 years ago interest grew in the MGA and we were asked if we could devote a book solely to this model. As we do not duplicate articles in our series this would have been impossible if it had not been for the goodwill of the publishers of the leading Australian motor magazines who gave us permission to include their stories. A few months later MG MGA 1955-1962 became available and not surprisingly with a strong Antipodean dimension.

The MGA is now very much a collector's car and it will be seen that this latest volume includes recent articles on rebuilding and restoring as well as a selection of early reports and tests.

This book could not be produced without the encouragement and understanding of the management of the world's leading automobile journals who for nearly twenty years have supported our reference series by allowing us to include their copyright articles. MG enthusiasts will we are sure wish to join with us in thanking the publishers of Autocar, Auto Age, Cars & Car Conversions, Modern Motor, Motor, Motor Racing, Motor Sport, Practical Classics, Safety Fast, Sports Car Mechanics, Sports Car World, Sports Cars Illustrated, Sports Cars Quarterly and Wheels for their ongoing help.

