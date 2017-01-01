MGB Electrical Systems: The Essential Manual - Covers all models, including MGB, MGC and MGB-V8 (Updated & Revised New Edition)

Author: Rick Astley, Softbound, 192 Pages , ISBN: 9781787110526, This Revised & Updated Edition Reprinted in October, 2016

*COVERS ALL MODELS INCLUDING MGB, MGC and MGB-V8**

• More than a how-to-do guide, this book also explains the 'why' of each system and procedure

• Based on real MGB repair and modification experience

• Hundreds of original illustrations and colour-coded circuit diagrams

• Each electrical system treated separately

• Lots of suggested modifications for improved electrical performance

• Suggested alternatives for unavailable or expensive spares

• Easy to understand basic electrical theory

• Fault-finding and repair

"With clear, instructional text and plenty of illustrations and diagrams throughout, this book is commendably easy to follow and a boon to any MGB owner with something of a hands-on approach." - Classic Car Mart

"If you are restoring an MGB or feel the need to improve or modify its wiring, this is the book to buy."- Classic Car Weekly