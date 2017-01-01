MGB Electrical Systems: The Essential Manual - Covers all models, including MGB, MGC and MGB-V8 (Updated & Revised New Edition)

Author: Rick Astley, Softbound, 192 Pages , ISBN: 9781787110526, This Revised & Updated Edition Reprinted in October, 2016
*COVERS ALL MODELS INCLUDING MGB, MGC and MGB-V8**
• More than a how-to-do guide, this book also explains the 'why' of each system and procedure
• Based on real MGB repair and modification experience
• Hundreds of original illustrations and colour-coded circuit diagrams
• Each electrical system treated separately
• Lots of suggested modifications for improved electrical performance
• Suggested alternatives for unavailable or expensive spares
• Easy to understand basic electrical theory
• Fault-finding and repair
"With clear, instructional text and plenty of illustrations and diagrams throughout, this book is commendably easy to follow and a boon to any MGB owner with something of a hands-on approach." - Classic Car Mart
"If you are restoring an MGB or feel the need to improve or modify its wiring, this is the book to buy."- Classic Car Weekly
