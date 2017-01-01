  Loading... Please wait...

MGB - Guide to Purchase and DIY Restoration (with supplementary information on MGC & MGB V8)

MGB - Guide to Purchase and DIY Restoration (with supplementary information on MGC & MGB V8)

Haynes
US$19.25
9780854293032
Used
1.20 KGS
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
 Product Description

book by Lindsay porter, ISBN: 9780854293032, 2nd hand book good condition, some damage to the dust cover.

With the aid of over 600 illustrations and a text aimed at the d.i.y. owner this book tells you:

* How to renovate bodywork — including the renewal of major panels.
* How to renovate interiors — including the re-covering of seats and the renewal of carpets and hood.
* How to give new life to mechanical and electrical components — including engine and braking system overhaul.
* How to modify your car for improved performance and appearance.
* How to buy an MGB, MGC or MGB V8 and the pitfalls to avoid.
This book was compiled with the assistance of John Hill's MGB Centre, UK and John H. Twist of University Motors, USA.

