MGB - Guide to Purchase and DIY Restoration (with supplementary information on MGC & MGB V8)

book by Lindsay porter, ISBN: 9780854293032, 2nd hand book good condition, some damage to the dust cover.

With the aid of over 600 illustrations and a text aimed at the d.i.y. owner this book tells you:

* How to renovate bodywork — including the renewal of major panels.

* How to renovate interiors — including the re-covering of seats and the renewal of carpets and hood.

* How to give new life to mechanical and electrical components — including engine and braking system overhaul.

* How to modify your car for improved performance and appearance.

* How to buy an MGB, MGC or MGB V8 and the pitfalls to avoid.

This book was compiled with the assistance of John Hill's MGB Centre, UK and John H. Twist of University Motors, USA.