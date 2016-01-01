  Loading... Please wait...

Mick Walker's Italian Racing Motorcycles

Mick Walker's Italian Racing Motorcycles

Redline Books
US$76.96
Stock Code SKU:
9780953131112
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
 Product Description

By: Mick Walker .

Italian Racing Motorcycles is second in the series. Italy has a reputation for style in all things, not least in motorcycles. The first pure-bred Italian motorcycles made their appearance at the beginning of the 20th century and included Bianchi, Borgo, Prinetti & Stucchi and Ferrera. By the 1920s these companies had been joined or replaced by newer concerns. Then came the pentarchia; Benelli, Bianchi, Garelli, Gilera and Guzzi, who fought hard for their share of the market. The golden age of Italian motorcycling lasted until 1957 when FB Mondial, Gilera and Guzzi retired from the sport. MV Agusta, Bianchi, Benelli, Morini and Ducati continued to fly the flag for Italy with considerable success.

Italy not only produced a host of world-beating machines, but also top riders including Carlo Ubbiali, Umberto Masetti, Tarquinio Provini, Libero Liberati and most notably, Giacomo Agostini.

Contents:

  • Aermacchi
  • Aprilia
  • Benelli
  • Bianchi
  • Bimota
  • Cagiva
  • Ducati
  • Garelli
  • Gilera
  • Laverda
  • FB Mondial
  • Morbidelli
  • Moto Guzzi
  • Moto Morini
  • MV Agusta
  • Parilla
  • Paton
  • Rumi

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
IRM
ISBN 10:
0953131114
ISBN 13:
 
Published:
1998
Dimensions:
210x280mm
Pages:
256
Illustrations:
Soft Bound, b/w and colour ill
Barcode:
9780953131112
 

