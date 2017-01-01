Microcars Stories (Jan de Lange)

Author: Jan de Lange, ISBN: 9782952049184, Paperback, 183 pages, French / English text

Today, it is a family of vehicles that lends a little smile … Their minimal size, their original shape and their somewhat outdated design, most often intrigue and amuse. However, most of them born after the Second World War, microcars had no other ambition than the replanning of many countries. Small and large manufacturers of all sizes were involved in this industrial dream. If a large number of models did not go beyond the prototype stage or a few units produced, some of the less imaginative or more solidly funded designs or more pragmatic diffusion made a significant breakthrough automotive landscape of the time. Some can boast of being nowadays genuine icons pampered by a handful of fanatical collectors. Jan de Lange invites us to this sympathetic tour of the world of the minimal and unconventional car. Rare rare documents, unknown or forgotten names, a playful and outdated atmosphere, what better way to spend a good time in this serious and rigorous time.