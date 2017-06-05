Mille Miglia Portraits (Leonardo Acerbi)

Author: Leonardo Acerbi, Published by Gergio Nada Editore, ISBN: 9788879116732, Hardback, Published in April 2017, languare: Italian & English, 320 pages

When one thinks of the Mille Miglia, the most celebrated race in the world that took place between 1927 and 1957, the mind certainly goes back to OM, Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Lancia as well, of course, as the ultra-victorious Alfa Romeo and Ferrari, the greatest car manufacturers that have competed in the Italian marathon. But the memorable history of the great race is made up mainly of men: drivers, co-drivers, mechanics, technical and sports directors, organisers as well as film and show business personalities plus, naturally, an immense public following. All of those faces have names, some well-known others less so, and stories, some well worth telling others less so. The book brings together a series of portraits in alphabetical order that make up the fragments of this historic sports and cultural mosaic that was the Mille Miglia, once again told by Leonardo Acerbi from his deep knowledge of the Brescia-based race.