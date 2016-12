Author: Eric Norton, from the Publishers of Just Holdens Magazine, ISBN: 9780980572315

Amazing photographic history of how Australia’s greatest muscle car was born

The excitement machine is conceived! The swingin’ sixties revolutionised many aspects of modern life and threw old standards out the window – things were really jumpin’ baby! Psychedelia permeated all aspects of life; from clothing to music and of course...cars. Life was like never before and so were the cars that filled dealer showrooms. Holden’s cars of its first decade were solid, reliable and sensible; just what our growing nation needed. But what Australians wanted in the 1960s was much more – and Holden delivered it with Monaro – “the excitement machine”.

Every Holden ever produced goes through an extensive design process, from concept to reality. This new book is an amazing photographic history vault of how Monaros took shape from as far back as March 1964 in “Motor City” (Detroit, USA) to when Monaro stormed onto the scene in July 1968. See how Holden’s designers experimented with many different concepts as they crafted Australia’s first and greatest performance coupe.

Learn what happens behind the scenes and follow the actual process of how GM-H’s designers took their wild doodlings and sketches to advanced drawings, to the making of full size clay models of their Monaro concepts, then as special one-off fibreglass “cars” before reaching approval for production.

MONARO CONCEPTS uniquely chronicles those development processes. It is richly adorned with around 180 photos and images; most never-before-seen, from the archives of Holden and General Motors (USA) plus marvellous GM-H sales brochures and unique photographs commissioned specially for this book. Every generation Monaro is included including through the 1970s and the reborn Monaro of 2001.

Beautiful from every angle Monaro looked fast standing still with outrageous colours named for some of the world’s great race tracks, and instantly won motor races. Monaro raced out of the showrooms... into the hearts of Australians and history books. Our original muscle car coupe became a sociological phenomenon and cultural icon.

From beginners to fanatical enthusiasts MONARO CONCEPTS is a must-have for everyone interested in Australia’s motoring heritage.

About the Author

A lifelong Holden enthusiast Eric Norton is the founder and Editor of JUST HOLDENS Magazine. He has published two books featuring Holden’s history and written numerous freelance automotive assignments including historical articles for Holden’s trade publications. Eric has also been a V8 Supercar team Media Manager and raced Holdens as diversely as on South Australia’s salt lakes, hill climbs and Bathurst.

Summary

Covers all series of Monaros from HK right through to the reborn CV8 A must for every Monaro fan, Holden enthusiast, and anyone interested in Australian motoring history

Over 200 images: behind-the-scenes GM-H photos, sales brochures, specially commissioned and unique photography

Beautiful presentation and layouts

Specifications

Full colour, 150 pages, A4 landscape

Hard Cover, heavy weight paper internally