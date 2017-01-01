MOPAR Small-Block Engines: How to Build Max Performance

Author: Larry Shepard, Softbound, 144 Pages, CT-SA377, ISBN: 9781613252802, First published, 2016

The Chrysler LA-series and Magnum small-blocks are powerful, efficient, and quick-revving engines that have dutifully powered millions of Chrysler/Dodge/Plymouth cars and trucks from 1964 to 2003. And the LA engine is a motive power unit for many classic Mopar muscle cars, including the Charger, Barracuda, Challenger, Dart, and others. Although these venerable small-blocks have delivered impressive performance in stock trim, both can be easily modified to produce much greater power for almost any application.

The LA designates the small-block as "Lightweight A," which was a huge improvement over the previous generation. With its compact size, 50-pound weight savings, thin wall casting, and wedge heads, it cranked out a lot of torque and horsepower, so it was formidable competition on the street and track. The LA was offered in 273-, 318-, 340-, and 360-ci iterations, and a full range of aftermarket products are offered for these engines.

By 1992, the LA engines had evolved into the Magnum 5.2- and 5.9-liter engines and became the new standard of Mopar small-block performance.

Mopar engine expert and author Larry Shepard identifies the best parts and clearly guides you through the specific techniques to extract maximum performance for LA and Magnum engines. In particular, he covers heads, cams, and valvetrain products and modifications that will achieve your horsepower targets. In addition, he provides exquisite details and in-depth build-up instruction for other essential components, including blocks, cranks, pistons, rods, ignition systems, intakes, carburetors, and exhaust.

If you own an LA small-block Mopar car or truck, this invaluable guidance and instruction will allow you to optimize performance and maintain reliability.

Larry Shepard, a distinguished engineer, parts manager, and racing coordinator, has a deep history within Chrysler Corporation and Mopar Racing. He also has an in-depth knowledge of LA small-blocks. Shepard has authored more than a half-dozen books, and his latest book, Jeep 4.0 Engines, won the Best of 2014 International Automotive Media Award. As a seasoned author and Mopar expert, he has written several Chrysler high-performance rebuild books.