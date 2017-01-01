More Motoring Abroad by Rodney Walkerley

Author: Rodney Walkerley, Hardbound, 190 Pages, ASIN: b000rl3vlm - First Edition, 1954 - **BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

THE SUCCESS of Rodney Walkerley's Motoring Abroad, first published in 1950 made the publication of a sequel inevitable—once the author (Athos of The Motor) could be browbeaten into writing it.

Like the earlier volume, this new version is written in his well-known vein of quiet humour at the same time imparting much information derived from many years' experience of Continental motoring, coupled with a zestful delight in everything which comes the motorist's way, from food and wines to anecdotes of local history, from night clubs to night driving, from cafés to cathedrals.

As the author makes plain, this volume, like Motoring Abroad, is no guide book but rather a collection of essays, although thousands of readers of Motoring Abroad still take it with them in the map pocket of their cars. More Motoring Abroad is not a revision of the former book but is a completely new book containing up-to-date information and including the fruits of recent experience in France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

A useful appendix provides touring routes, recommended hotels and other information for beginner and old hands alike.

Decorations by

BROCKBANK