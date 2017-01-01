Morris Minor 1948-1980 Collection No.1 Road Tests

Compiled by RM Clarke, Softbound, 72 Pages, ISBN: 9780907073529 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
CONTENTS
5 The Morris Minor Tourer Road Test Motor
8 The Morris Minor Motor
10 10,000 Miles in 10 Days by Morris Minor Motor
12 10,000 Miles with the Morris Minor Light Car
15 Morris Minor 4-door Saloon Road Test Autocar
18 Morris Minor (Series II) 4-door Saloon Road Test Motor
21 The Series II Morris Minor Road Test Light Car
23 Morris Minor Station Wagon Road Test Auto Age
28 Morris Minor 1000 De Luxe 4-door Saloon
Road Test Motor
32 Morris Minor Road Test Motor Life
34 52 Days with a Morris Minor 1000 Motor
39 Supercharged Morris Minor 1000 Autocar
41 English Morris Minor 1000 Small Cars
42 More Versatility for Minor Wheels
45 Minor with Powerplus Conversion Autocar
47 We compare 3 Minors Sports Car World
50 Morris Minor 1000 2-door De Luxe Road Test Autocar
54 Morris Minor Motoring Life
55 Thou Good & Faithful Servant .
115,000 Mile Report Motor
58 150,000 Miles in a Morris Minor 1000 Autocar
60 Buying Secondhand — Morris Minor 1000 Autocar
64 Classic Choice — Morris Minor Thoroughbred & Classic Cars
66 Malaysia — Secondhand Minor 1000 Drive
67 Minor Shrine Thoroughbred & Classic Cars
69 Mighty Minor Autocar
