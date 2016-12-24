Morris Minor: 60 Years On The Road

Author: Ray Newell, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 978184584157 - First Edition, December, 2007 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

The post war Morris Minor, designed by Alec Issigonis was one of the most popular British Cars. 2008 will mark 60 years since the first production models rolled off the production lines at Cowley in Oxfordshire.

In this celebratory publication Ray Newell looks in detail at the development of the wide range of models produced during a production run which spanned twenty two years in the UK.

Using mainly contemporary materials spanning four decades he transports the reader back to an era when the pace of life was much slower and the marketing of the vehicles was considerably different to the slick advertising of today.

The worldwide appeal of this trend setting vehicle is examined in the context of the Export or Die mentality which dominated post war Britain as are the innovative production methods used to ensure that Morris Motors Ltd lived up to their Quality First reputation.

Variations from standard specifications are considered with reference to mechanical uprating, different body styles and the use of period accessories to enhance further the comfort and styling of what was dubbed 'The Worlds Supreme Small Car'.

Issigonis sketches of the prototype cars, sales brochures, promotional materials, and rare and unusual photographs make this a fascinating book.