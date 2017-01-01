  Loading... Please wait...

Motion Performance - Tales Of A Muscle Car Builder (Paperback Edition)

 Product Description

Author: Martyn L. Schorr, Softbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9780760355602 - Reprinted in September 2017

Motion Performance tells the inside story of how it all happened. Brilliantly illustrated with period pictures and modern color photos, the book takes readers along as Cobras, Chevrolets, Oldsmobiles, even Volkswagen Beetles roll into the shop to get torn down and rebuilt into cars unbeatable on the streets and drag strips.

Marty Schorr gives a first-hand account of seven years of high-performance life--and of how it all came to a screeching halt at the hands of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency. A once-in-a-lifetime tale of power and speed, told by one of the principals who put that performance within reach, Motion Performance makes the story of a briefly and thrillingly lived dream available to everyone.

