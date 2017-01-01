  Loading... Please wait...

Motocourse 2017 - 2018 (No. 42) Grand Prix and Superbike Annual

Motocourse 2017 - 2018 (No. 42) Grand Prix and Superbike Annual

Icon Publishing
ISBN: 9781910584286, Author: Michael Scott, Neil Spalding, Peter McLaren, Publication Date - December 2017

Now in its 42nd year, Motocourse continues to go from strength to strength as the fortunes of MotoGP continue to flourish. Compiled by leading motorcycle journalist Michael Scott, Motocourse is not simply a lavish document of the MotoGP and Superbike seasons, it is a highly collectable resource respected by all within the industry. The annual is bought by many teams and riders and is widely recognised as the leading annual in this exciting sport. Motocourse is packed with detailed race reports, in-depth analysis, rider profiles and outstanding photography that brings to life the excitement of this massively popular sport.

