Motocross & Off-Road Performance Handbook (Third Edition)

Author: Eric Gorr, Softbound, 223 Pages, ISBN: 9780760319758 - Third Edition, 2004

This third edition of Motocross er Off-Road Poformance Handbook is the complete guide to turning your motocross or off-road motorcycle into a wicked racing weapon.

From suspension tuning to building a high-revving outdoor racer, tuner/journalist Eric Gorr gives you the inside line on tricking out your off-road machine.

Whether you want a broader, more usable power-band for enduro competition, explosive low-end power for supercross, or more top-end boost for motocross racing, Motocross & Off-Road Performance Handbook takes a hands-on approach to getting the most from your engine.

This new edition covers all current models of two- and four-stroke engines, including the latest high-performance four-strokes from Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and KTM.

The book includes:

• Rebuilding four-stroke top-ends

• Jetting and exhaust tuning

• Porting and reed valve modifications

• Suspension setup, tuning, and revalving

• Used bike evaluation

• Dual-sport conversions of off-road bikes

• Supermoto setups

• Tuning tips for late-model bikes

• Recommended tools and shop setup

• Race day preparations

With this new edition of Motocross and Off-Road Performance Handbook, you'll have an arsenal of information to give your bike the competitive edge needed to capture the checkered flag.