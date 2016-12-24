Motocross & Off-Road Performance Handbook (Third Edition)

Author: Eric Gorr, Softbound, 223 Pages, ISBN: 9780760319758 - Third Edition, 2004
This third edition of Motocross er Off-Road Poformance Handbook is the complete guide to turning your motocross or off-road motorcycle into a wicked racing weapon.
From suspension tuning to building a high-revving outdoor racer, tuner/journalist Eric Gorr gives you the inside line on tricking out your off-road machine.
Whether you want a broader, more usable power-band for enduro competition, explosive low-end power for supercross, or more top-end boost for motocross racing, Motocross & Off-Road Performance Handbook takes a hands-on approach to getting the most from your engine.
This new edition covers all current models of two- and four-stroke engines, including the latest high-performance four-strokes from Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and KTM.
The book includes:
• Rebuilding four-stroke top-ends
• Jetting and exhaust tuning
• Porting and reed valve modifications
• Suspension setup, tuning, and revalving
• Used bike evaluation
• Dual-sport conversions of off-road bikes
• Supermoto setups
• Tuning tips for late-model bikes
• Recommended tools and shop setup
• Race day preparations
With this new edition of Motocross and Off-Road Performance Handbook, you'll have an arsenal of information to give your bike the competitive edge needed to capture the checkered flag.
