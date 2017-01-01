MotoGP 2016 World Championship Review Bluray

From Duke Marketing, Code: 5017559128586, DMDVD1969N, Running Time: 200 Minutes

All hail King Marc the Third !

The young Spanish star sealed his place in the pantheon of MotoGP legends with his third premier class title, taken in the most exciting and unpredictable season imaginable.

The 2016 MotoGP-- World Championship Official Review is crammed with highlights from a record-breaking year that saw a greater number of different riders win consecutive rounds than ever before.

It also saw maiden, and well-rmrned victories, for Maverick Viriales, Cal Crutchlow. Andrea lannone and Jack Miller - anotner record for the most first-time winners in one season.

From the first moment the lights went out to the final spray of the champagne the cameras were on hand to capture the action in superb detail, and from multiple angles, to produce a review second to none.

Join the commentary team of Nick Harris, Dylan Gray and Matthew Birt to relive all the excitement as Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo battle for every vital point in a thrillingly open year of top-class entertainment.

With Dolby 5.1 surround sound, special extras exclusive to the Official Review and all the drama, controversy and outriOt fun you could wish for this is the completely indispensable guide to a sensational season.