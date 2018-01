MotoGP 2/3 2017 Review DVD

In terms of pure entertainment no other classes give a better “bang for your buck to cubic capacity” ratio than Moto2TM and Moto3TM. As the proving ground for talent on the way to the premiere class of motorcycle racing all the riders have a lot to prove, and they take every opportunity to show it. On fairly evenly matched machinery the result is some of the closest and most breathtaking racing imaginable.