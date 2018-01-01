MotoGP 2017 - World Championship Official Review DVD

2 Discs Set, DVD running time 285 minutes

The World’s ultimate motorcycle championship rewarded its loyal fans with a spectacular season of racing in 2017

Round after round a thrilling and tense battle of skills and nerves played out on track - and behind the scenes the engineers and strategists fought just as hard for every possible advantage for their riders.

The result was a championship which went almost all the way down to the wire and kept the spectators on the edge of their seats until the last moment.

In terms of sheer speed, colour, noise and emotion not much comes close to the raw power and energy of MotoGP - and this review captures that perfectly.

Longer than ever before to do justice to the thrilling races of 2017, the official review masterfully retells the story of the season from start to finish.

Shot with the latest high quality cameras and packed with stunning overtakes, wince-inducing spills and every moment of triumph and disappointment from the rollercoaster season, this is a must-have for all fans of two-wheel racing.