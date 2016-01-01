MotoGP Season Review 2016 NUMBER 13

Author: Julian Ryder, ISBN: 9781910505151, Hardcover, Annual Published in 2016,
Now in its 13th year of publication, this officially endorsed all-colour hardback provides comprehensive coverage of the 18-race MotoGP World Championship season of motorcycle racing, complete with race reports, comment, analysis and statistics, written and edited by TV commentator Julian Ryder and featuring superb photography by Andrew Northcott. Fast-track printing immediately after the last MotoGP race of the season means that this sought-after book of record becomes available fully three weeks before Christmas.
About The Author:
Julian Ryder is best known for his colourful and insightful style as a TV commentator on the BT Sport team, but he is also a prolific journalist and author. He has been writer and editor of the Official MotoGP Season Review since its inception in 2004 and his other books include MotoGP Source Book and Carl Fogarty: The complete racer. He lives in Macclesfield, Cheshire.
