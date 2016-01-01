MotoGP Season Review 2016 NUMBER 13

Author: Julian Ryder, ISBN: 9781910505151, Hardcover, Annual Published in 2016,

Now in its 13th year of publication, this officially endorsed all-colour hardback provides comprehensive coverage of the 18-race MotoGP World Championship season of motorcycle racing, complete with race reports, comment, analysis and statistics, written and edited by TV commentator Julian Ryder and featuring superb photography by Andrew Northcott. Fast-track printing immediately after the last MotoGP race of the season means that this sought-after book of record becomes available fully three weeks before Christmas.

Eight-page reports of each MotoGP race, complete with full statistics and lap-chart graphics.

In-depth technical analysis of the year’s talking points from leading MotoGP technical expert Neil Spalding.

The unique ‘Rider’s Rider of the Year’ poll ranks the year’s contenders according to votes by the riders themselves.

Superb photography by Andrew Northcott captures all the excitement, action and atmosphere of motorcycle racing at its best.

Supporting Moto2 and Moto3 categories covered in full, as well as the Red Bull rookies races.

Riders for Health, the official MotoGP charity, reports on its achievements in 2016.

Officially endorsed by DORNA, organisers of MotoGP.

About The Author:

Julian Ryder is best known for his colourful and insightful style as a TV commentator on the BT Sport team, but he is also a prolific journalist and author. He has been writer and editor of the Official MotoGP Season Review since its inception in 2004 and his other books include MotoGP Source Book and Carl Fogarty: The complete racer. He lives in Macclesfield, Cheshire.