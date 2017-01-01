  Loading... Please wait...

MotoGP Season Review 2017 NUMBER 14

MotoGP Season Review 2017 NUMBER 14

  • MotoGP Season Review 2017 NUMBER 14
EVRO Publishing
9781527214361
New
2.10 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
 Product Description

Author: Julian Ryder, ISBN: 9781527214361, Hardcover, Annual Published in 2018, 

About The Author:

Julian Ryder is best known for his colourful and insightful style as a TV commentator on the BT Sport team, but he is also a prolific journalist and author. He has been writer and editor of the Official MotoGP Season Review since its inception in 2004 and his other books include MotoGP Source Book and Carl Fogarty: The complete racer. He lives in Macclesfield, Cheshire.

