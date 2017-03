Authors: Don DeNevi and Thomas Moulin, Softbound, 143 Pages, ISBN: 9780890872345 - First Printing, March 1979

Contrary to all Norman's high hopes and exaggerated expectations, this book is NOT dedicated to his new Morgan, that little propane-propelled runabout.

Instead, Motor Touring is dedicated with warmth and affection to the old man's son and daughter, Kenneth Norman and Sara Jane, two Alfa Romeo enthusiasts, if there ever were any. . .

Don DeNev