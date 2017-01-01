  Loading... Please wait...

Motorcycle Apprentice: Matchless - In Name And Reputation - Veloce Classic Reprint Series (9781787110496)

Veloce Publishing
US$46.16
9781787110496
New
0.80 KGS
Calculated at checkout
Options available
 Product Description

Author: Bill Cakebread, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110496, October 2016 Reprint of 2008 original

A young Londoner had only one ambition in life - to work with motorcycles.

That simple wish led to an apprenticeship that was to change Bill Cakebread's life forever: the training that Associated Motor Cycles Limited provided enabled personal achievements that he never dreamt possible.

This book gives a unique insight into the atmosphere and excitement of working in a motorcycle factory. It is an inspiring story, supported by a host of period photographs and rare documents, which provides a fascinating record of working life within the British motorcycle industry in the final years of its decline into oblivion.

