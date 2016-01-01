  Loading... Please wait...

Motorcycle Electrical Systems: Troubleshooting and Repair

Motorbooks
By: Tracy Martin . 1st Edition, 2007

A motorcycle's electrical system can be daunting to even the most adept home mechanic. And yet, the more complex these systems become--and the more important to a motorcycle's function--the more useful, even critical, it will be to know something about them. That's where this book comes in with a user-friendly guide to understanding, diagnosing, and fixing the electrical systems and components that make a bike run . . . or falter. Veteran technician Tracy Martin explains the principles behind motorcycle electrical systems and how they work. He details the various tools, such as multimeters and test lights, that can be used to evaluate and troubleshoot any vehicle's electrical problem. And in several hands-on projects, he takes readers on a guided tour of their vehicle's electrical system, along the way giving clear, step-by-step instructions for diagnosing specific problems.

  • Understanding Electrical Principles
  • Choosing and Using Tests and Tools
  • Reading Wiring Diagrams
  • Testing Ignition and Fuel Injection
  • Adding Electronic Accessories.

 

Publisher Code:
MOTELSY
ISBN 10:
9780760327166
ISBN 13:
0760327165
Published:
2007
Dimensions:
210x270mm
Pages:
160
Illustrations:
Soft Bound, colour ill
Barcode:
9780760327166
 

